One in critical condition after crash on Hilliard Rome Road

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says one person was taken to Mount Carmel West in critical condition after a three-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon at Hilliard Rome Road and Renner Road.

Another person was taken to Doctors West Hospital in stable condition.

Hilliard Rome Road is closed at I-70, and Renner Road is closed westbound. The crash happened at approximately 4:38pm.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.