COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say one person has been injured in an early morning shooting in downtown Columbus.

The shooting happened around 3:06am near the intersection of South Third Street and Capital Street near the Ohio Statehouse. When police arrived at the scene, they found one victim who had sustained a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Grant Medical Center in stable condition.

Police have not released any suspect information or motive at this time.

