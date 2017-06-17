Police searching for suspect after robbery at south Columbus Subway

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a local Subway restaurant.

It happened around 7:45pm Saturday. A man walked into the Subway and approached the counter.

The suspect then implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled.

He’s described as a white man who stands about 5’8″ tall and weighs around 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a beige OSU baseball cap, a blue shirt, black shorts with a white stripe and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.