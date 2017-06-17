Police searching for suspect after robbery at south Columbus Subway

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police are searching for the suspect in a robbery at a local Subway restaurant.

It happened around 7:45pm Saturday. A man walked into the Subway and approached the counter.

The suspect then implied he had a weapon and demanded money. The clerk complied and the suspect fled.

He’s described as a white man who stands about 5’8″ tall and weighs around 180-200 pounds. He was wearing a beige OSU baseball cap, a blue shirt, black shorts with a white stripe and white Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Columbus Police.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s