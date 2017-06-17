Police: Four arrested at Columbus Pride parade after confrontation with officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says officers arrested 4 people at the Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade on Saturday morning.

Police say 28-year-old Micah P. Jones and 27-year-old Ashley N. Braxton, of Columbus, “entered W Broad Street during the Pride Parade and failed to leave the roadway after police officers’ orders. Jones and Braxton were placed under arrest and actively resisted their lawful arrest.” Police say four officers were injured, one with “minor abrasions to her leg” and one who was treated for an ACL injury and released from a local hospital.

Jones and Braxton were charged with resisting arrest-causing harm to a police officer, failure to comply with a police officer’s order or signal, and disorderly conduct-hindering movement.

Another man, Deandre Miles of Atlanta, Georgia, reportedly attempted to disarm an officer who was arresting Jones and Braxton. Miles was arrested for aggravated robbery.

An initial police report did not name the fourth arrest.

Police Sgt. Ed Hasson said this is the largest police response he has seen in the past several years.