U.S. Marshals announce top-wanted fugitives

CENTRAL OHIO (WCMH) — The United States Marshals’ office has announced a new list of most-wanted fugitives. Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of the following fugitives is urged to contact the U.S. Marshals Service.

Ryan Finton

Finton is wanted by the Delaware County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Finton is described as a white male, 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 225 pounds. He has brown eyes and brown hair.

Toni Hunter

Hunter is wanted by the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Hunter is described as a white female, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 125 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Anita Martin

Martin is wanted by the United States Marshals Service for a supervised release violation.

Martin is described as a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighing 280 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

Khamisi Smith

Smith is wanted by the Fairfield County Sheriff’s Office for a probation violation.

Smith is described as a black male, 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 260 pounds. He has brrown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information about these fugitives is asked to contact the U.S. Marshals Service at 614-469-5540. All tips are anonymous and rewards are available for information leading to an arrest.