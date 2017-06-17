Upper Arlington Police issue crime alert after string of residential burglaries

UPPER ARLINGTON, OH (WCMH) — Upper Arlington Police have issued a crime alert to residents after a string of burglaries and thefts have hit the community.

According to Sgt. Heather Galli with the Upper Arlington Police Division, there have been several reported residential thefts in the area south of Lane Avenue. The thefts normally occur overnight, and the suspects are targeting unsecured homes, garages and unlocked vehicles.

Victims have reported that money, lawn equipment, tools and electronics were stolen.

Police say that Upper Arlington residents should be vigilant and immediately report any suspicious activity or behavior. They say you should call the police if you see any of the following:

A person looking in windows of houses and parked cars

Someone forcing entry into a house, garage or vehicle

Property being removed from a residence where no one is home

Property being removed from a business when it is closed

Vehicles moving slowly with no apparent destination or moving without having the headlights turned on

Any unusual noise (screaming, breaking glass, loud sounds, prying or any audible alarm)

Strange or unfamiliar cars parked or running on the street or neighbors’ driveways

Someone running from a house or location

Someone screaming or shouting for help

Officers also want to remind residents to keep doors and windows to homes and vehicles locked, park in well-lit areas, and to remove or store valuables out of sight. Documenting and maintaining records of serial numbers for personal belongings or valuables will also help recover property in the event that it was stolen.