Victim: Argument with cousin led to shooting in northeast Columbus

By Published:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they’ve arrested one man after a shooting in northeast Columbus Saturday.

It happened around 5:04 in the area of 2757 Brentnell Avenue, police were called to the area on the report of a person that was struck by gunfire.

When police arrived they found Wesley Wright who told them he was arguing with his cousin, Emanuel Lewis, when Lewis pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

Lewis arrived at the scene of the shooting while Wright and police waited for medical personnel to arrive. Wright identified Lewis and police took him into custody.

Lewis told police that he did in fact shoot Wright. He’s being charged with felonious assault.

Wright was take to a local hospital in stable condition.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s