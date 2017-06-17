Victim: Argument with cousin led to shooting in northeast Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say they’ve arrested one man after a shooting in northeast Columbus Saturday.

It happened around 5:04 in the area of 2757 Brentnell Avenue, police were called to the area on the report of a person that was struck by gunfire.

When police arrived they found Wesley Wright who told them he was arguing with his cousin, Emanuel Lewis, when Lewis pulled out a gun and shot him several times.

Lewis arrived at the scene of the shooting while Wright and police waited for medical personnel to arrive. Wright identified Lewis and police took him into custody.

Lewis told police that he did in fact shoot Wright. He’s being charged with felonious assault.

Wright was take to a local hospital in stable condition.