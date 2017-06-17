WATCH LIVE: 2017 Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Thousands of people are expected to turn out in Columbus on Saturday for the annual Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade.

The 2017 Columbus Pride parade route (Photo via Columbus Pride)

The parade begins at the corner of Goodale Street and High Street, marching south on High to Broad Street and ending on Washington Boulevard, at the entrance to Genoa Park.

Starting at 7 a.m. Saturday, N. High Street will be closed between W. Goodale Street and E. 5th Avenue for the Pride Parade. That closure is expected to last until about 1 p.m. Law Enforcement Officers will be on hand to let traffic through side streets when possible. W. Goodale Street traffic will be maintained through about 10:30 a.m, then law enforcement officers will let traffic through when possible through about 1 p.m.

This is the first year that Columbus Pride will be at Riverfront Park. Pride celebrates the LGBTQ community and its allies.

