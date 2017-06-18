6-year-old accidentally shoots, kills 4-year-old sister in South Carolina

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA/AP) – A 4-year-old girl has died after she was shot by her 6-year-old sibling Friday afternoon.

According to the Spartanburg County Coroner’s office, 4-year-old Carley Sinah Mack died at Spartanburg Medical Center just after 4:30pm.

Police in Spartanburga tell WSPA Carley Mack was shot accidentally when her sibling was holding a handgun and it accidentally went off. One bullet struck the girl.

The shooting has been ruled accidental and no charges will be filed.

Spartanburg Police spokesman Maj. Art Littlejohn did not give any details about who owned the gun or how the child got it.