Columbus Police arrest robber after victims fight back

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A man was arrested early Saturday morning after reportedly trying to rob two men, who fought back and held him down until police arrived.

Police say two men were walking down South 3rd Street around 3am Saturday and became lost. They asked Marlon Humphreys, the suspect, for directions. Humphreys was walking with his fiancee. Police say he gave the men directions and they began walking back the direction they had come from.

Humphreys allegedly came up behind the two men, pulled out a gun, and demanded their wallets.

Police say one of the men handed over his wallet, but the other said he did not have one. Humphreys reportedly shot him in the leg and began arguing with him, hitting him in the nose with the handgun. The victim demanded the other man’s wallet back.

Humphreys tried to strike him again, but missed. The injured victim shoved him backwards and the other man punched Humphreys, knocking him briefly unconscious.

One of the victims held Humphreys down until police arrived. He was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated robbery.

Police say the victims got their belongings back.