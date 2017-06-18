Columbus woman wins 2017 Miss Ohio contest

By Published:
Sarah Clapper (CREDIT: Miss Ohio Scholarship Program Facebook page)

MANSFIELD, OH (AP) — A 22-year-old Columbus woman has been named Miss Ohio and will represent the state at the Miss America contest later this year.

The Mansfield News Journal reports Sarah Clapper was crowned Miss Ohio on Saturday night in Mansfield. It’s the fifth time she has competed in the Miss Ohio contest. She won both the talent preliminary with a piano performance and the lifestyle and fitness preliminary.

Clapper says she almost gave up her dream to become Miss Ohio and Miss America after her mother became ill last year.

The Miss America contest is in Atlantic City this September.

First runner-up was Karolina Ulasevich, of North Royalton; second runner-up was Matti-Lynn Chrisman, of Cambridge; third runner-up was Hannah Zimmerman, of Circleville; and fourth runner-up was Amelia Hitchens, of Newark.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s