Demonstration planned Monday to demand release of man arrested during Columbus Pride

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A demonstration is planned at the Franklin County Municipal Courthouse at 8:30am Monday to call for the release of a man arrested during the Columbus Pride Parade on Saturday.

Deandre Miles is one of four arrested at the parade. Miles reportedly jumped on an officer’s back and attempted to disarm her while the officer was arresting another protester, and was arrested for aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, failure to comply and disorderly conduct.

Three other people were arrested and have been released on bail, according to Franklin County court records. All four are scheduled to appear in court Monday.

Police say the demonstrators were blocking the parade route, and were arrested when they began to resist being moved out of the way.

The protesters say their goal was to have a seven-minute moment of silence, and said they were protesting the acquittal of Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who shot and killed Philando Castile last year. The group was also aiming to “raise awareness about the violence against and erasure of Black and brown queer and trans people, in particular the lack of space for Black and brown people at pride festivals and the 14 trans women of color who have already been murdered this year,” according to Black Queer & Intersectional Columbus (BQIC).

Click here to read the media release from BQIC about Monday’s demonstration. The group says they are asking for three things: That Miles is released; that all charges against those arrested are dropped; and an investigation “of the excessive force used by police against peaceful demonstrators.”