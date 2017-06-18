At least four injured after reported gas leak, explosion at northeast side apartment complex

WESTERVILLE, OH (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Fire says 4 people were injured after a gas leak led to an explosion at a condominium complex on the northeast side.

Battalion Chief Steve Martin said the building housed six units in the 5800 block of Edge of Village, off of Dublin Granville Road near Blendon Woods Metro Park.

The complex has been evacuated.

