Four protesters arrested during Pride parade after confrontation with officers

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says officers arrested four people at the Stonewall Columbus Pride Parade on Saturday morning.

Police say four officers were injured, one with “minor abrasions to her leg” and one who was treated for an ACL injury and released from a local hospital.

Kendall Denton is facing charges for disorderly conduct and resisting arrest for “hindering and preventing the movement of persons on a public street” by “blocking West Broad Street in front of City Hall, blocking Pride Parade participants and officers from continuing” and “refusing to move” to comply with officers’ orders, according to a complaint filed with the Franklin County Municipal Court. The complaint also states that Denton grabbed an officer’s bike and pulled it away after being informed he was under arrest. The complaint also alleges Denton continued to resist arrest after another officer attempted to place Denton on the ground after an officer used mace and told him to put his hands behind his back.

Ashley Braxton is charged with failure to comply, disorderly conduct and resisting arrest. According to the complaint, Braxton “failed to comply with a lawful order of a police officer” after the officer ordered her to move out of the street when she was part of a human chain blocking the parade route. The complaint also says Braxton pulled away from an officer, causing them both to fall to the ground as the officer was trying to place Braxton under arrest. The officer’s left knee joint was injured in the fall.

Micah Jones faces charges for failure to comply, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct for blocking the street and refusing to leave the street when officers ordered the protesters to leave. According to a complaint filed, the same officer injured in the complaint against Braxton was injured when Jones pulled away while an officer attempted to place him under arrest.

Deandre Miles reportedly jumped on an officer’s back and attempted to disarm her while the officer was arresting another protester. Miles was arrested for aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, failure to comply and disorderly conduct.

Denton, Braxton, Jones and Miles are scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

Police Sgt. Ed Hasson said this is the largest police response he has seen in the past several years. He said he did not know if the people arrested were part of a certain group.

Police say someone tipped officers off about a group of protesters blocking off the parade route.

Police say once they arrived on their bikes to move the protesters some began to resist.

A number of people met at the Franklin County Courthouse following the arrests to call for the suspects’ release.