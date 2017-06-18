Knox County man, 79, killed by propellers while starting plane engine

By Published:

KNOX CO., OH (WCMH) — A Millersport man is dead after being struck by the propeller blades of his single-engine airplane.

According to the Mount Gilead Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Larry Hoover, 79, was starting the engine of his 1941 Aeronca 65-CA fixed-wing plane Saturday afternoon when he was struck by the propeller blades. Hoover was transported to the OSU Wexner Medical center by MedFlight, where he was pronounced dead at 5:50pm.

The accident remains under investigation by the Mount Gilead post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Troopers were assisted by the Mount Vernon Fire Department and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. The Federal Aviation Administration was notified and responded to the scene.

Officials say alcohol or drugs do not appear to be a factor in the accident.

