Man killed in southeast Columbus motorcycle accident

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One man is dead after a motorcycle accident in southeast Columbus.

The accident happened around 2am Sunday at the intersection of Courtright Road and Clarkston Avenue. According to Columbus Police, Terrance Mason, 40, was driving south on Courtright Road when he lost control of his motorcycle at Clarkston Avenue.

The motorcycle traveled off the road and struck a utility pole.

Mason was transported to Grant Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

This is the 23rd fatal traffic accident in Columbus this year. The accident remains under investigation.