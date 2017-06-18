Max’s Mission: Meet pit bull mix Natty and find out how you can support Pets Without Parents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Meet Max: He is a Brittany Spaniel-Beagle mix on a mission to find rescue dogs, like himself, a loving forever home.

NBC4 Today Weekend Anchor Hattie Hawks and her husband adopted Max from a small Central Ohio rescue called Pets Without Parents. Every week, Max and Hattie introduce viewers to other rescue dogs in search of forever homes.

This week’s Max’s Mission takes us back to where Hattie and her husband found him nine months ago.

Max had to sit out this week because Natty isn’t a big fan of other dogs, but Max wants to stick to his mission and find her a home (because she deserves it.)

Natty lived at Pets Without Parents 10 years ago when she had a litter of puppies. The puppies and Natty were both adopted. Two years ago Natty returned to the rescue and has been staying there waiting for her forever family. Natty is a 10-year-old pit bull mix who is good with kids and can be very “nanny like.” She likes having her humans all to herself, so she cannot have other pets in the house.

Her caretakers say she is really easy and just wants someone to give her love. If you want more information on how to adopt Natty you can visit http://www.petswithoutparents.net/.

To support the rescue, there is a 5K called Run with the Pack. It’s Columbus’ 10th annual 5k race and 1-mile fun run/walk benefitting Pets Without Parents. Participants are invited to bring their friendly, leashed pups to the run. 5K participants get chipped time results after the race.

“Whether you are a runner, walker, or simply an animal lover, we need your help this year more than ever! In January 2017, PWP took in a litter of nine puppies that broke with canine parvovirus, a highly-contagious, life-threatening illness. As a no-kill shelter, we treat our animals as hospitals treat humans–we are providing necessary medical care and have instituted quarantine measures to keep our other pets healthy. We estimate their cost of care to surpass $40,000! Your participation in this event will help save these pups, along with the 500 or so other cats and dogs PWP treats and adopts out every year.

Come for the pups and exercise and leave with an awesome swag bag and a picture of your four-legged friend in the Kissing Booth. RWP also offers a doggy pool for cooling off post-run and vendor alley filled with local pet-friendly businesses.”