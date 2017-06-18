Reports: Pop star Beyonce and husband Jay Z welcome twins

FILE - In this Sunday, Feb. 12, 2017, file photo, Beyonce poses in the press room with the awards for best music video for "Formation" and best urban contemporary album for "Lemonade" at the 59th annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center, in Los Angeles. Several outlets have published reports that Beyonce has given birth to twins with no official confirmation and even Beyonce's father, with whom she has had a strained relationship, tweeted congrats Sunday, June 18, 2017. But there has been no word from superstars Beyonce and Jay Z themselves. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES (WCMH) — Beyonce and husband Jay Z now have a family of five.

The power couple welcomed a set of twins into the world, a source tells CNN. The two join their big sister Blue Ivy, 5.

There has been no official confirmation from Beyonce or Jay Z, though Beyonce’s father Mathew Knowles posted on social media Sunday to say the twins had arrived.

Beyonce and Jay Z are usually tight-lipped about their personal lives and waited years to release footage of their wedding and weeks to confirm the birth of Blue Ivy.

Beyonce’s announcement that she was expecting twins, and the accompanying pregnancy photos, rocked social media in February.

“We would like to share our love and happiness,” Beyonce wrote on Instagram. “We have been blessed two times over. We are incredibly grateful that our family will be growing by two, and we thank you for your well wishes. – The Carters”

