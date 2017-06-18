Powell woman killed in motorcycle crash in Marion County

MARION, OH (WCMH) — One woman is dead after a motorcycle crash on State Route 98 in Marion County Saturday night.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Paul Hollinger, 50, and his wife Cheryl Hollinger, 60, both of Powell, were driving their Harley Davidson motorcycle south on SR 98 in Scott Township around 9:04pm Saturay when a deer ran out onto the road and in front of the bike.

The motorcycle struck the deer and went off the right side of the road before overcorrecting and sliding off the left side of the road. The motorcycle ended up in a ditch. Both Paul and Cheryl Hollinger were transported to Marion General Hospital. Cheryl Hollinger was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said neither rider was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. The accident remains under investigation.