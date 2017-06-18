Protesters again storm ‘Julius Caesar’ performance

FILE - In this May 21, 2017, file photo provided by The Public Theater, Tina Benko, left, portrays Melania Trump in the role of Caesar's wife, Calpurnia, and Gregg Henry, center left, portrays President Donald Trump in the role of Julius Caesar during a dress rehearsal of The Public Theater's Free Shakespeare in the Park production of Julius Caesar in New York. Teagle F. Bougere, center right, plays as Casca, and Elizabeth Marvel, right, as Marc Anthony. (Joan Marcus/The Public Theater via AP)

NEW YORK (AP) — Protesters again have stormed the stage of a New York production of Shakespeare’s “Julius Caesar,” which depicts a Trump look-alike character being assassinated.

Police say 26-year-old Javanni Valle, of Brooklyn, and 28-year-old Salvatore Cipolla, of Oceanside, Long Island, were arrested on trespassing and disorderly conduct charges Sunday evening during the Public Theater production’s last performance in Central Park.

Information on their lawyers wasn’t available. The two were given desk appearance tickets.

Apparent video of the incident shows a man rushing the stage shouting “Liberal hate kills!” and “Goebbels will be proud!” before he is grappled by security and pulled away.

On Friday, a 24-year-old activist was arrested after she rushed the stage shouting “Stop leftist violence!”

Both Delta and Bank of America both pulled their sponsorship of the Public Theater.

