Statewide Amber Alert issued for 1-year-old child from Licking Co

NEWARK, OH (WCMH) — The Newark Division of Police has issued a statewide Amber Alert Sunday afternoon.

The missing child is Keiria Marie Trent, who is 1 year old, approximately 30 pounds and 3 feet tall with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is possibly wearing either a blue tutu or a strapless pink dress with flowers. She also has a bruise on her cheek

The suspect’s name is Matthew Trent. He is 27, 5’5″, weighs 140 pounds and has brown hair and blue eyes. He is possibly armed and dangerous and threatening suicide.

The vehicle involved is a black 2006 Saturn Ion with plate number GUF5050. The car has red rims.

Call or dial 911 if you see the child, the suspect or the vehicle. You can also call 1-877-AMBER-OH (1-877-262-3764) or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.