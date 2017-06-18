Two shot in west Columbus Sunday

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Columbus Police say two people were injured after a shooting near the intersection of Sullivant Avenue and North Westgate Avenue.

Police found the victims near the corner of West Broad Street and Westgate around 12:38pm Sunday. There is no information on the victims’ conditions.

Police say a silver or gray car may be involved.

