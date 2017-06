2017 Community Fireworks Schedule

Don’t see your community or need us to make a change? Use our SEND IT form to have your area added to the list!

Ashville Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Teays Valley High School

Bexley Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Capital Soccer Field

Chillicothe Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10:00 PM

Yoctangee Park

Clintonville Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Whetstone Park

Columbus Fireworks

Red, White & BOOM!

Monday, July 3, 2017

10 p.m.

Downtown Riverfront

Coshocton Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Dusk

Coshocton Airport Amphitheater

Delaware Fireworks

Monday, July 4, 2016

Dusk

OWU Practice Fields

Dublin Fireworks

Monday, July 4, 2016

9:50 p.m.

Dublin Coffman High School

Fredericktown Fireworks

Saturday, July 4, 2016

10 p.m.

Fredericktown Community Park

Gahanna – Independence Day Celebration

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 pm – Fireworks at the Gahanna Municipal Golf Course (course opens at 8 pm)

Granville Fireworks

Sunday, July 2, 2017

10 p.m.

Wildwood Park

Grove City Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

9:50 p.m.

Grove City High School

Groveport Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Dusk

Wirt Rd.

Heath Fireworks

Sunday, July 2, 2017

Dusk

Geller Park

Hilliard Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

9:45 p.m.

Roger A. Reynolds Municipal Park

Lancaster Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Fairfield County Fairgrounds

Logan Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Hocking County Fairgrounds

Marion County Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Marion County Fairgrounds

Marysville Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

9 p.m.

Union County Fairgrounds

Mt. Vernon Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Dusk

Ariel Foundation Park

Nelsonville Thunder In The Valley

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Hocking College Campus

New Albany Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

9:30 p.m.

New Albany High School Green Space

New Lexington Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Arethusa Springs Park

Olentangy Summer Bash

Saturday, July 1, 2017

10 p.m.

Olentangy High School

Ostrander Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Dusk

Downtown Ostrander

Pataskala Fireworks

Saturday, July 1, 2017

10 p.m.

Foundation Park-Celebration all day

Pickerington Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Victory Park

Piketon Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Dusk

Piketon High School

Plain City Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Dusk

Pastime Park

Seneca Lake Park Fireworks

Saturday, July 1, 2017

Dusk

Seneca Lake Park

Somerset Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

9:45 p.m.

Somerset Memorial Park

Sugar Grove Fireworks

Saturday, July 1, 2017

10 p.m.

Berne Union School Grounds

Sunbury/Big Walnut Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Big Walnut High School

Upper Arlington Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Northam Park

Utica Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

9:45 p.m.

Southend Park

West Jefferson Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Hampton Cemetary Grounds

Westerville Fireworks

Monday, July 4, 2016

10 p.m.

Westerville South High School

Worthington Family Picinic & Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

10 p.m.

Thomas Worthington High School

Worthington Hills Fireworks

Tuesday, July 4, 2017

Dusk

Worthington Hills Country Club