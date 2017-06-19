Baby born aboard plane receives free flight tickets for life

MUMBAI, India (WCMH) — The baby was born on an Indian airline, and the company announced the little boy will receive free tickets for life.

According to CNN, the mother went into labor prematurely Sunday during the Jet Airways flight while at an altitude of 35,000 feet.

Crew members, and a trained paramedic who was on the flight, helped deliver the baby.

The flight, destined for Kochi, was diverted to Mumbai where mother and son were taken to the hospital. A spokesperson for Jet Airways said mom and baby are both doing well.