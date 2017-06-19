Burglar beaten by North Carolina homeowner after breaking into house

By Published:
John Alexander Bracken, 28 (New Hanover County Detention Center)

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WCMH) — A suspected burglar ended up in the hospital after getting into a fight with the resident of a home he trying to break into.

Scott Hettinger with the Carolina Beach Police Department tells NBC affiliate WECT-TV they found the suspect, John Alexander Bracken, 28, laying in the front yard of the home after being called out on a breaking and entering call.

Officers determined Bracked had kicked in the front door of the home, only to find the homeowner was inside. The victim, who didn’t know the suspect, then began beating the suspect.

The resident was uninjured.

Bracken was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds. He now faces first-degree burglary, injury to real property and injury to personal property charges.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s