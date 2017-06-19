Columbus woman, 18, killed in Lorain County crash

LORAIN COUNTY, OH (WCMH) — An 18-year-old woman from Columbus was killed in a crash Saturday, in Lorain County.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at about 1:26pm, June 17, troopers were called to the intersection of state Route 511 and state Route 18, in Brighton Township on the report of a two-vehicle crash.

Troopers say Elijah Ross, 19, of Pickerington, was driving a 2013 Chevrolet Malibu northbound on S.R. 511 when he failed to yield at a posted stop sign at the intersection of S.R. 18, and was struck on the passenger-side of the vehicle by a 2004 Dodge Ram 1500.

The passenger in the Malibu, Kiara Stowers, 18, was extricated from the vehicle and taken to Cleveland Metropolitan Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Ross was uninjured in the crash.

The driver of the Ram was transported to an area hospital where he was treated and released.

The crash remains under investigation, but troopers say alcohol is not a suspected factor and all occupants of the vehicles were wearing seat belts.