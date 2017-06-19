Four-year-old steals show singing ‘How Far I’ll Go’ at preschool graduation

By Published:
(Inside Edition)

(Inside Edition) — A young girl in Florida showed the audience just how far she’d go when she stole the show at her preschool graduation.

Sophia Urquijo, 4, led the performance as she and her graduating class in Miami performed the song, “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s hit movie, Moana.

While the rest of the class seemed hesitant, Sophia was front and center with passionate facial expressions, stomping feet and flailing arms.

“I was like really shocked,” Sophia’s mother, Michelle Neshin, told Inside Edition. “I had no idea it was coming.”

Before the surprise performance, the children sang two songs from Disney’s Zootopia.

If it wasn’t enough for families and faculty to see at the graduation, the video has now gone viral, with more than 11 million views on Facebook.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Sophia even gave another rousing performance.

Watch Inside Edition weekdays at 7 on NBC4.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s