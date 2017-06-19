Four-year-old steals show singing ‘How Far I’ll Go’ at preschool graduation

(Inside Edition) — A young girl in Florida showed the audience just how far she’d go when she stole the show at her preschool graduation.

Sophia Urquijo, 4, led the performance as she and her graduating class in Miami performed the song, “How Far I’ll Go” from Disney’s hit movie, Moana.

While the rest of the class seemed hesitant, Sophia was front and center with passionate facial expressions, stomping feet and flailing arms.

“I was like really shocked,” Sophia’s mother, Michelle Neshin, told Inside Edition. “I had no idea it was coming.”

Before the surprise performance, the children sang two songs from Disney’s Zootopia.

If it wasn’t enough for families and faculty to see at the graduation, the video has now gone viral, with more than 11 million views on Facebook.

In an interview with Inside Edition, Sophia even gave another rousing performance.

