Infant killed, babysitter injured in east Columbus fire

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — An infant was killed and a babysitter was injured after fire broke out in a home on the east side of Columbus.

Firefighters at Station 21 noticed smoke coming from a home on the 700 block of South Waverly Street in Columbus.

When firefighters arrived, someone outside told them there was a babysitter and an infant inside the house.

Firefighters went inside and rescued the babysitter. The babysitter was taken to an area hospital to be treated.

The firefighters then went back inside and found the infant. Medics pronounced the baby dead at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.