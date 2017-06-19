Justices turn away appeal over Ohio ballot law

By Published:

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court won’t hear an appeal of an Ohio law that changed the standards for absentee and provisional ballots in ways that critics said posed an illegal burden on minority voters.

The justices on Monday left in place a lower court ruling that had blocked rules requiring precise completion of the ballots, but upheld other changes that reduced the time voters could cure errors and prohibited poll worker assistance.

Advocates for the homeless and the Ohio Democratic Party sued Ohio’s elections chief over the changes.

Ohio officials argued that the changes passed by Ohio’s Republican-led legislature in 2014 were reasonable, nondiscriminatory and impose minimal burden on voters.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s