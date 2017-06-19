Man impersonating officer lured woman into vehicle in Pickaway County

CIRCLEVILLE, OH (WCMH) – The Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office is warning about another incident involving a suspected police impersonator.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, a 19-year-old woman was pulled over for speeding by an unknown person on State Route 207 at Mouser Road.

According to investigators, the man told the woman he was a police officer on his way to work and would not show any identification.

The man claimed he would have to take the woman in for her violations and had the woman sit in the back seat of his car. A second person who was with the impersonator stayed with the victim’s car while the impersonator pulled away with the victim, according to investigators.

The victim again asked the man for identification. When he did not provide any, she got out of the car and ran to a relative’s house nearby.

The victim’s car was later found abandoned about two miles from where it started.

The person was described as a white male standing between 5’9” and 5’10”. Deputies said the man had a passenger who was described as a white male. The second person was shorter and heavier than the first person.

The vehicle was described as a black or dark color Ford Fusion or Focus with lights on the dash.

Sheriff Radcliff asks anyone with information to call the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office at 740-477-6000.

Radcliff also advises that if anyone in an unmarked vehicle attempts to stop you, call 911 immediately.

Last week, Circleville police warned about a man in a dark-colored vehicle attempting to pull over cars.