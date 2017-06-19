Man killed after vehicle hit by train in Perry County

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, OH (WCMH) — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash between a vehicle and a train that killed a New Lexington man, Sunday.

According to the OSHP, at about 3:26pm, June 18, troopers were called to Township Road 185 near state Route 37 on the report of a vehicle struck by a train.

Troopers say Jarvie V. Johnson, 85, was driving south on Township Road 185 when he failed to yield to an eastbound train at a rail grade crossing and was struck by the train.

Johnson was transported to Fairfield Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

No flashing signals or gates were present at the intersection.

The crash remains under investigation but troopers say all motorists should use caution when approaching highway-rail grade crossings.