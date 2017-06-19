One person hospitalized after crews called to Buckeye Lake for water response

MILLERSPORT, OH (WCMH) — One person was taken to the hospital after emergency crews were called to Buckeye Lake, near Millersport on the report of a water response.

According to Fairfield County dispatchers, crews were called to the lake, Monday, on a water response, but there were no specifics on the incident.

One person was taken to Grant Medical Center by helicopter, but their condition is unknown at this time.

