One person injured in west Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — One person was hospitalized after a shooting in west Columbus Monday morning.

According to the Columbus Division of Police, at about 6:39am, Monday, officers were called to the 40 block of S. Central Avenue on the report of a shooting.

One person was taken to Mount Carmel West Hospital in critical condition.

Police continue to investigate, and no suspect description was given.

