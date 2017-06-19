Pride Festival protestor held on $200,000 bond

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A judge handed down a bond of $200,000 to one of the Pride Festival protestors who were arrested Saturday.

Deandre Miles is one of four people arrested at the Pride parade. Miles reportedly jumped on an officer’s back and attempted to disarm her while the officer was arresting another protester. He was arrested for aggravated robbery, resisting arrest, failure to comply and disorderly conduct.

Three other people were arrested and have been released on bail, according to Franklin County court records. All four were scheduled to appear in court Monday, but all but Miles had their case continued until July.

Outside the Franklin County Courthouse, a large group gathered to protest the arrests. The protestors refused to talk to media, but according to their signs, they are wanting the charges dropped against Miles and the others.

The protesters during the Pride Festival said their goal was to have a seven-minute moment of silence, and they were protesting the acquittal of Minnesota police officer Jeronimo Yanez, who shot and killed Philando Castile last year.

