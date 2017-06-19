Rescue organization looking for donations after puppies bitten by copperhead snake

WKRN Staff Published:
Photo: Halo's Second Chance Animal Rescue

ROANE Co., Tenn. (WKRN) – A litter of hound puppies at a foster home was bitten by a copperhead snake and now the animal rescue organization needs help with the bills.

Halo’s Second Chance Animal Rescue had fostered out the animals while they awaited adoption. That’s where, according to the organization’s Facebook page, a venomous copperhead snake bit some of the pups.

According to the organization, each vial of serum used to treat the bite is $900. The bills have skyrocketed to more than $8,000 total.

If you’re interested in donating, you can send a check to Halo’s Second Chance Animal Rescue at 1016 Muirwood Boulevard in Murfreesboro or donate directly to their GoFundMe page.

As of Monday morning at 4 a.m. the group had raised nearly $5,000.

