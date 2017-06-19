Rhoden murder investigators seeking information about four former Ohio residents

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – The Ohio Attorney General’s Office is looking for information about four for people in connection with the killing of eight people in Pike County.

Investigators in the murder investigation are asking for information regarding the following people:

  • George “Billy” Wagner, III, 46
  • Angela Wagner, 46
  • George Wagner IV, 25
  • Edward “Jake” Wagner, 24

PHOTOS: Call For Tips in Rhoden Murder Investigation

The persons listed are former residents of Peterson Road in Peebles, Ohio and are currently believed to be residing in Alaska.

Investigators say they are interested in receiving information regarding any interactions, conversations, dealings, or transactions that the public may have had with these individuals, which could be personal, business, or otherwise. Specifically, information could include but is not limited to, information regarding vehicles, firearms, and ammunition, according to the Attorney General’s office.

Those who have information are asked by investigators to call the BCI tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (224-6446) or the Pike County Sheriff’s Office at 740-947-2111. Any information provided will remain confidential, and a $10,000 reward is still in effect.

