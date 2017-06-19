Suspect jumps over counter during west side UDF robbery

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – Police in Columbus are looking for a man who robbed a Hilltop area UDF store Monday morning.

It happened around 8:46am at the UDF at 1043 W. Broad Street in Columbus.

Police say a man demanded money from the register. When the clerk attempted to call for help, police say the man reached across the counter and tried to take the cash drawer from under the counter.

No injuries were reported.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his late 20s. He stands between 5’8” and 5’10”, has short brown hair, and tattoos on both arms.

He was wearing a red t-shirt with an Ohio State logo and blue jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Columbus police at 614-645-4665.