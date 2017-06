COLUMBUS (WCMH)– Columbus Police are investigating after a shooting on the west side of Columbus late Monday night.

Police were dispatched to the 600 block of Wedgewood Drive just before 11:30 pm.

Police say two people were shot in the incident.

One victim was transported to Mount Carmel West in critical condition.

The other victim was taken to Mount Carmel West in serious condition.

The incident is under investigation.