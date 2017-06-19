Two potential Tropical Storms, one eyes Ohio!

Columbus (WCMH) – We always keep our eyes on the weather far and near, and this is a perfect example of why.

As of this evening the National Hurricane Center has started issuing advisories on Tropical Storm Bret, and Tropical Cyclone Three, which is forecast to become Tropical Storm Cindy, possibly by later this evening.

Tropical Cyclone Three has winds near Tropical Storm force right now:

The NHC (National Hurricane Center) is flying in this storm at this time, we could see this upgraded to a Tropical Storm this evening/tonight.

Remember, these systems, even if they do not become hurricanes, can always pose a threat for heavy rain inland.

Below is the official NHC forecast track for this Three.

Below is the “Spaghetti plot” of different forecast models for this cyclone from the afternoon runs:

(thanks to NCAR/UCAR for the plot)

Below is the forecast for the intensity for this cyclone:

What to expect here in Ohio:

At this point, I think this system will arrive close enough to our backyards by late in the work week as a stronger cold front is pushing through our area. Also, the forecast models that do have this system getting close to us, have it picking up speed and moving quickly to the north east.

Bottom line, I think this system could enhance the brief intensity of some of our storms as far as rainfall goes. But if the forecast for that front stays on track, it should push the bulk of the rain from this system south/southeast of our area.

This will be something we watch closely and keep in mind, because the cyclone and the cold front are still 1000+ miles away, and 4-5 days away so some slight timing could change things.

If you ever have questions about the tropics, or any other weather, email me, dmazza@wcmh.com

-Dave