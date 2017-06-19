ORLANDO, FL (AP) — A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation’s best place for video gamers.
WalletHub said last week that Orlando’s number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.
Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta. Columbus, Ohio was ranked 15th on the list.
The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.
Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.
2017’s Best Cities for Gamers
- Orlando, FL
- Seattle, WA
- Austin, TX
- New York, NY
- Atlanta, GA
- Los Angeles, CA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Irvine, CA
- Boston, MA
- San Diego, CA
- San Francisco, CA
- San Jose, CA
- Fremont, CA
- Pittsburgh, PA
- Columbus, OH
- Raleigh, NC
- Anaheim, CA
- Virginia Beach, VA
- Madison, WI
- Portland, OR
- Chandler, AZ
PHOTOS: COSI’s “Game Master” Exhibit
PHOTOS: COSI’s “Game Master” Exhibit x
Latest Galleries
-
PHOTOS: Deadly forest fire in Portugal
-
PHOTOS: Founders Day Volunteering
-
PHOTOS: Missing inmates in Georgia
-
PHOTOS: Missing inmates in Georgia
-
PHOTOS: Missing inmates in Georgia
-
PHOTOS: Deadly high rise tower fire
-
PHOTOS: Rocks thrown from overpass
-
PHOTOS: Meth pops
-
PHOTOS: Dennis Rodman in North Korea
-
PHOTOS: Oklahoma escapees