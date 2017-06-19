Website ranks Columbus as 15th best US city for video gamers

By Published:

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — A personal finance website is ranking a Florida city as the nation’s best place for video gamers.

WalletHub said last week that Orlando’s number of video game stores per-capita and its number of arcades helped push it to the top of the list for the 100 largest cities in the nation.

Other cities in the top 5 rankings were Seattle, Austin, New York and Atlanta. Columbus, Ohio was ranked 15th on the list.

The website also considered the share of residents owning smartphones, the number of annual comic book or sci-fi conventions and internet quality.

Ranking at the bottom of the list were San Bernardino, California; Corpus Christi, Texas; Memphis; Laredo, Texas; and Detroit.

2017’s Best Cities for Gamers

  1. Orlando, FL
  2. Seattle, WA
  3. Austin, TX
  4. New York, NY
  5. Atlanta, GA
  6. Los Angeles, CA
  7. Las Vegas, NV
  8. Irvine, CA
  9. Boston, MA
  10. San Diego, CA
  11. San Francisco, CA
  12. San Jose, CA
  13. Fremont, CA
  14. Pittsburgh, PA
  15. Columbus, OH
  16. Raleigh, NC
  17. Anaheim, CA
  18. Virginia Beach, VA
  19. Madison, WI
  20. Portland, OR
  21. Chandler, AZ

See the full list here.

