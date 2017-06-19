Woman dies after tire flies over freeway median, strikes windshield

INDIANAPOLIS, IN (WISH) — A woman died Monday after a truck tire flew over an Interstate 465 median and hit her sport utility vehicle’s windshield, Indiana State Police report.

Sgt. John Perrine said the woman was from northern Indiana.

The accident happened on the southeast side of Indianapolis.

The SUV was southbound on I-465 and the tire came from the northbound lanes, Indianapolis Fire Department tweeted early Monday afternoon. The woman was taken to Eskenazi Hospital after the crash, the tweet said.