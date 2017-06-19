Woman drove drunk with baby in front seat, police say

By Published:
Priscilla Miller, 36, charged with OVI, driving under suspension, possession of drug paraphernalia, and child endangerment.

MCDONALD, OH (WKBN) – A woman is facing several criminal charges after police said she was drunkenly driving with a baby in the front seat.

At 10:12 p.m. Friday, police reported seeing a vehicle drift into the other lane on E. Marshall Road in McDonald, Ohio. Police pulled the driver over just before the Girard-McDonald bridge, according to a police report.

The driver, identified as 36-year-old Priscilla Miller, admitted that she didn’t have a valid license and said the vehicle belonged to a friend, according to the report.

Police said Miller smelled of alcohol and had a six-month-old child in the front seat. Police said the baby was in a car seat which was not strapped into the car.

Police added that Miller admitted to drinking a few cups of wine that night. She took a breath test, which registered an alcohol level of .119 — over the legal limit — according to the report.

Police said she was also found to have a glass pipe and push rod in her purse. Miller told police that the pipe was used for smoking crack cocaine, but she said it was old and she hadn’t smoked in a long time, the report read.

Miller was arrested and charged with OVI, driving under suspension, no rear license plate, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to properly secure a car seat and child endangerment.

Police said she was also found to have a warrant for her arrest through the Warren Police Department.

Miller is due in court on Tuesday.

The baby was given to a relative, and Children Services was contacted regarding the incident.

