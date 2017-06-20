After 33 years, man still waiting to see justice for wife’s murder

NEW CONCORD, OH (WCMH) — An 87-year-old Guernsey County man has been waiting more than three decades to see justice for his wife’s 1984 murder and is beginning to wonder if he’ll get the chance to see that day.

Norman Stout’s wife Mary Jane was shot four times and killed during the robbery of their New Concord, Ohio home in 1984. Later that year, two men were convicted of her murder. Clyde Wesley was sentenced to life in prison and is up for parole in 2027. John Stumpf, now 56, was sentenced to be executed.

Stumpf is still alive.

“Now is the time to do it,” says Stout. “Millions of dollars have been spent on these worthless individuals.”

In May of 2017, Stumpf’s execution date was pushed from January 2018 to November 2018. It was one of nine delayed in Ohio due to a lack of ability to find lethal injection drugs that are considered constitutional.

In the past, there have been executions in which the sedative does not appear to fully sedate individuals before they are given the fatal dose.

“It has to be the most embarrassing thing in the world for these people to read in the newspaper that they can’t find a chemical acceptable to kill someone that has killed another individual,” adds Stout, who doesn’t buy that modern science can’t produce a sedative strong enough to ensure a person isn’t completely and unquestionably sedated before their execution.

At 87, Stout knows his own clock is ticking. He wants to live to see the day his wife’s murderer serves his fatal sentence.

“It’s possible I’ll be around, but there’s also a good chance I won’t.”