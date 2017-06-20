Athens man accused of strangling woman do death during burglary

By Published:
William D. Blair

CHAUNCEY, OH (WCMH) – An Athens man is facing multiple charges after a woman was killed during a burglary last week.

According to the Athens County Sheriff’s Office, the body of 71-year-old Mary C. Robinson was found inside a home on Mill Street in Chauncey on Friday.

“A preliminary autopsy report concluded that the cause of death was strangulation,” said Sheriff Rodney Smith.

Deputies arrested 54-year-old William D. Blair of Athens and charged him with possession of controlled substances, drug trafficking, burglary and aggravated murder.

