Body of missing Franklin County soldier killed, missing in action during WWII returns home

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The body of Army Private, Eugene J. “Gene” Appleby, who was reported killed and missing in action during World War II, will be buried in Coshocton County.

According to Appleby’s obituary, he was born in Franklin County and served in the United States Army, 508 Parachute Infantry Regiment, 82nd Airborne Division.

During a drop on September 17, 1944, in the Netherlands, Appleby was killed in action and had remained missing in action.

Appleby’s remains were identified using DNA after they were found by residents on a farm in the Netherlands, in 2011.

A procession will be held for Appleby’s body Tuesday, at about 2:20pm, as it is transported from John Glenn International Airport to the Miller Funeral Home at 639 Main Street in Coshocton.

Funeral services for Appleby will be held at the Miller Funeral Home on Thursday June 22, 2017 at 11:00am. Interment will follow in South Lawn Cemetery where a United States Army active duty Honor Guard will be performing full Military Honors, Coshocton County Veterans Honor Guard will also be assisting.