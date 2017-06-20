Columbus Police report outage to emergency and non-emergency phone calls

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — The Columbus Division of Police says a power issue is calling an outage to its server room, affecting emergency and non-emergency phone calls.

Police say all emergency and non-emergency calls are being temporarily routed to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, and citizens may experience delays in the answering of phone calls.

Police encourage callers to remain on the line for assistance.

The outage happened at about 11:30am and support staff is working on the problem.

