Columbus Zoo provides plasma transfusion for newborn giraffe in Maryland

By Published:
(Maryland Zoo)

BALTIMORE (AP) — A struggling newborn giraffe in Maryland has received a plasma transfusion from a giraffe in Ohio.

(Maryland Zoo)

The Maryland Zoo says in a statement that the male giraffe, born on June 15, wasn’t nursing. Zookeepers were giving the unnamed calf colostrum supplements to get antibodies normally provided by mother’s milk.

But zoo officials say the calf was still not getting enough antibodies and needed a plasma transfusion from an adult giraffe.

On Friday, two Maryland zoo officials met in Morgantown, West Virginia, with their counterparts from the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium in Ohio. Ohio zookeepers gave plasma from one of their giraffes to the Maryland folks, who drove back to Baltimore with it.

The calf received the transfusion on Saturday. Veterinarians are monitoring the giraffe closely.

