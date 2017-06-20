Coroner: Overdose deaths up 66% in Franklin County in 2017

By Published: Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new report from the Franklin County Coroner shows overdose deaths in the country are up 66 percent from just last year.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz says there have been 173 overdose deaths in Franklin County so far this year. 78% of those involved opiates, and the majority of the deaths involved fentanyl.

During the same period in 2016, there were 104 overdose deaths. The coroner says if we stay on the current trajectory, more than 500 people will die of overdoses this year.

Tap here for more 2017 overdose statistics.

Keep checking NBC4i.com for real-time updates on this story. To get alerts for breaking news, grab the free NBC4 News App for iPhone or Android. You can also sign up for email alerts.

NBC4i.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others and keep the conversation on topic and civil. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s