COLUMBUS (WCMH) — A new report from the Franklin County Coroner shows overdose deaths in the country are up 66 percent from just last year.

Dr. Anahi Ortiz says there have been 173 overdose deaths in Franklin County so far this year. 78% of those involved opiates, and the majority of the deaths involved fentanyl.

During the same period in 2016, there were 104 overdose deaths. The coroner says if we stay on the current trajectory, more than 500 people will die of overdoses this year.

Tap here for more 2017 overdose statistics.

