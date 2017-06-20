Daughter of woman who was set on fire testifies before committee

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Tuesday, Judy Malinowski’s oldest daughter, 13-year-old Kaylyn Malinowski, gave emotional testimony at the Ohio Statehouse. She spoke about what Judy’s Law means to her mom. The law named in honor of Malinowski would increase the sentence for attackers who intentionally disfigure someone.

Judy Malinowski is the Gahanna woman who was horrifically burned after being doused with gas and set on fire by her ex-boyfriend in August of 2015. Doctors don’t give her much time. Judy’s mom, Bonnie Bowes, said she believes her daughter is fighting to stay alive to see the law through to the very end.

While most 13-year-olds are enjoying summer camps and having fun at the pool, Kaylyn Malinowski was testifying in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“She won’t see me graduate or see me get married,” said Kaylyn as part of her testimony. “The man who hurt her, took away a lot from my family. He took away my mom, he took away my grandma’s time and most of all he took away the most precious and most gorgeous person everyone knew.”

Kaylyn wishes things were different.

“I wish that she wouldn’t have met him. And, I wish that none of this would have happened,” she said after the hearing.

She said speaking in front of the committee wasn’t easy.

“It was hard. I was shaking a lot.”

Judy’s Law would extend the sentence for people who intentionally disfigure someone with an accelerant like gas, by six years. Kaylyn said her mom just wants to make sure nothing like this happens to anybody else.

“It was important for me to go because I was helping my mom pass her law and if she passed her law then she’d be really happy.”

A little girl making sure her mom’s voice is still heard.

Judy’s Law is now just two votes away from reaching Governor Kasich’s desk. Supporters and Judy’s family are hoping it passes quickly, as Judy’s health continues to decline.