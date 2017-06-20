Former Dublin teacher facing child pornography charges

DUBLIN, OH (WCMH) — A former teacher with Dublin City Schools has been arrested on federal child pornography charges.

According to a release from the city of Dublin, Gregory R. Lee, 52, was charged after administrators became aware of evidence of an alleged inappropriate relationship between Lee and a student. Dublin City Schools says they launched an investigation immediately after the evidence came to light, and Lee resigned as a teacher with the district.

Lee is facing one count of production of child pornography and one count of possession, distribution and receipt of child pornography.

The Dublin Police Department continues to investigate in conjunction with the FBI Child Exploitation Task Force.

